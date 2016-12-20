Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for animals. The Company is developing compounds for the pet health market, including a non-COXIB analgesic for treating pain, an appetite-stimulating molecule for inappetence and licensed non-opioid local anesthetic for treating post-operative pain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|20 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 10
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Where can i find some meth in Los Angeles? (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|Greg
|4
|W33d and Meds Hookup! (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Greg
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC