After 32 years, a top KC ice cream shop closes for good
One of Kansas City's top ice cream shops has served its last scoop. Murray's Homemade Ice Cream, which typically closes for a few months during the winter, is closed for good this time, The Pitch reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|12 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Sun
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Where can i find some meth in Los Angeles? (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|Greg
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC