Source: Kannapolis Fire Department

Officials with the Kannapolis Fire Department said that just after 6:30pm on Saturday evening, Kannapolis firefighters responded to a reported structure fire off of Fisher Ave. Firefighters from Kannapolis Engine 41 went inside to look for any victims and to begin gaining access to fight the fire. Although the home sustained significant damage, it was discovered that the residents had escaped to safety as fire crews were arriving.

