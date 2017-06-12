School superintendent gets regional a...

School superintendent gets regional award

Dr. Stephen Fisher will represent Cleveland County Schools, and the entire Southwest, as the region's Superintendent of the Year.  Ric Vandett, executive director of the Southwest Education Alliance, said superintendents from each of the 11 Southwest districts voted, selecting Fisher to represent the region.

