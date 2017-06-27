Only double-decker carousel in NC now...

Only double-decker carousel in NC now open in Kannapolis

Thursday Jun 15

The double decker Carousel at Village Park in Kannapolis is now open for the young and young at heart to enjoy. This unique park feature is the only double decker carousel in North Carolina.

