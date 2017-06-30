Kannapolis man found guilty of several felony charges

Emmanuel Alexander Parrish of Kannapolis was convicted last week by a jury in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony possession of firearm by a convicted felon, felony carrying a concealed gun, and failure to stop at a stop sign, according to Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook. Following the jury's guilty verdict, Judge Susan E. Bray sentenced Parrish to a minimum of 15 months to a maximum of 27 months in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.