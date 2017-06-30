Kannapolis council passes new budget

Kannapolis council passes new budget

Tuesday Jun 27

From the City of Kannapolis : Kannapolis City Council approved the Fiscal Year 2018 budget on Monday evening. The FY 2018 budget is $68,125,000 which includes all seven operating funds of the City.

