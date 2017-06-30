Former candidate for sheriff arrested for impersonating an officer
A man who was at one time a candidate for sheriff in Rowan County has now been charged with impersonating an officer. Brian Douglas Kiever, 54, was on Thursday and charged with one count of impersonating a police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
