Bill introduced by Rep. Hudson passes US House

According to a news release from his office, on Monday, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson , member of the Energy and Commerce Committee's Energy Subcommittee, spoke on the House floor in support of a bipartisan bill he introduced with Energy Subcommittee Ranking Member Bobby Rush to improve energy and manufacturing workforce-training programs. "Mr. SPEAKER, I rise today to urge my colleagues to support H.R. 338, a bipartisan jobs bill to promote a 21st century energy and manufacturing workforce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.