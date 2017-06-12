Bill introduced by Rep. Hudson passes...

Bill introduced by Rep. Hudson passes US House

Monday Jun 12

According to a news release from his office, on Monday, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson , member of the Energy and Commerce Committee's Energy Subcommittee, spoke on the House floor in support of a bipartisan bill he introduced with Energy Subcommittee Ranking Member Bobby Rush to improve energy and manufacturing workforce-training programs. "Mr. SPEAKER, I rise today to urge my colleagues to support H.R. 338, a bipartisan jobs bill to promote a 21st century energy and manufacturing workforce.

