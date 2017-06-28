$28,000 cash, drugs, other items seiz...

$28,000 cash, drugs, other items seized from false bottomed cans

Friday Jun 2

Deputies from the Rowan Sheriff's Office arrested a man after finding cash, drugs, and other items concealed in false bottomed cans, according to investigators. On Thursday, deputies arrested Tevin Marcell Moore of the 100 block of Red Maple Drive in Kannapolis, on charges of cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine.

