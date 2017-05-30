Woman identified in fatal hit-and-run...

Woman identified in fatal hit-and-run in Kannapolis, police searching for driver

Friday May 19 Read more: WBTV

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, 36-year-old Stacey Elaine Barnette was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night. Police said Barnette was killed in a hit-and-run between 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Centergrove Road at the Interstate-85 bridge.

