Two former Kannapolis players signed to the NFL
Congratulations to two former A.L. Brown High School standout student athletes: Kalif Phillips and Keeon Johnson. Both young men have signed contracts to pursue their dreams in the National Football League according to the Kannapolis City Schools web page.
