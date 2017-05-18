Road rage fueled by racial hatred, victim says
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrested
|May 15
|C ville girl
|1
|Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14)
|May 15
|MWR
|2
|Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14)
|May 15
|Sick of it
|3
|Eric Whetstone (Apr '12)
|May 1
|I know the story
|19
|hoes (Nov '14)
|Apr 24
|Noyb
|2
|dale earnhardt jr (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|Don Daniels
|51
|Kannapolis planning summit set for Tuesday night
|Apr '17
|Don Daniels
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC