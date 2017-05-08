Police ID man injured in officer-involved shooting at Kannapolis motel
A 27-year-old Rockwell man is facing charges after investigators say he fired shots at Kannapolis Police officers last week when they attempted to serve warrants on him at a motel Friday. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the InTown Suites on South Cannon Boulevard near I-85.
