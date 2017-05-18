Man accused of impersonating officer, pulling over FedEx truck in Concord
A Kannapolis man was charged with impersonating an officer after officials say he pulled a FedEx driver over in the parking lot at Concord Mills Mall. The incident happened Monday afternoon as the FedEx driver was pulling into the mall near the TGI Friday's.
