Man accused of impersonating officer,...

Man accused of impersonating officer, pulling over FedEx truck in Concord

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WBTV

A Kannapolis man was charged with impersonating an officer after officials say he pulled a FedEx driver over in the parking lot at Concord Mills Mall. The incident happened Monday afternoon as the FedEx driver was pulling into the mall near the TGI Friday's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arrested May 15 C ville girl 1
News Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14) May 15 MWR 2
Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14) May 15 Sick of it 3
Eric Whetstone (Apr '12) May 1 I know the story 19
hoes (Nov '14) Apr 24 Noyb 2
dale earnhardt jr (Jun '06) Apr '17 Don Daniels 51
News Kannapolis planning summit set for Tuesday night Apr '17 Don Daniels 1
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,130,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC