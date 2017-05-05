Criminal Charges - 5-5-17

Criminal Charges - 5-5-17

Kenneth Bradley Keziah, 31, of 4163 Red Oak Ln. in Iron Station was charged Apr. 27 with one count of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age. A $500 bond was set.

