Criminal Charges - 5-5-17
Kenneth Bradley Keziah, 31, of 4163 Red Oak Ln. in Iron Station was charged Apr. 27 with one count of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age. A $500 bond was set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Whetstone (Apr '12)
|May 1
|I know the story
|19
|hoes (Nov '14)
|Apr 24
|Noyb
|2
|dale earnhardt jr (Jun '06)
|Apr 18
|Don Daniels
|51
|Kannapolis planning summit set for Tuesday night
|Apr 18
|Don Daniels
|1
|Man shoots self as police try to serve papers (Mar '08)
|Apr 17
|Melinda
|16
|a weird dude on here (Dec '15)
|Apr 5
|Candize
|7
|Drugs seized, 3 Mooresville men arrested after ...
|Mar '17
|Tn pride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC