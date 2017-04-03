Traffic shifts expected as I-85 widening work continues in Cabarrus County
Crews will prepare to shift lanes in both directions of I-85 from north of Centergrove Road in Concord to south of Lane Street in Kannapolis. "These shifts will move traffic to a temporary configuration on the newly constructed median lanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dale earnhardt jr (Jun '06)
|Apr 1
|Tn pride
|50
|Drugs seized, 3 Mooresville men arrested after ...
|Mar 24
|Tn pride
|1
|Iredell County DSS (Oct '09)
|Mar 23
|yanker
|41
|Lake Norman home listed for nearly $8.5M, toppi...
|Mar 23
|drugdealingcops
|4
|The (Lake) Norman invasion (Jul '08)
|Mar 23
|neon
|3
|Tough man contest in Mooresville this weekend. (Jan '08)
|Mar 23
|UncleTom
|20
|ride 'em, j.b., ride 'em (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|UncleTom
|389
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC