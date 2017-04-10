SESAC Honors George Clinton With SESAC Legacy Award

The GRAMMYA Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee George Clinton will receive the SESAC Legacy Award , it was announced today by John Josephson, chairman and CEO of SESAC Holdings, Inc. The awards presentation will take place at SESAC's 21st annual Pop Awards Show, April 13, 2017, at the historic Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. "When thinking of personalities that have shaped the sound of music around the globe, George Clinton is high on the list," said John Josephson, chairman and CEO, SESAC Holdings, Inc. "And, we are so excited to present him with the SESAC Legacy Award at the upcoming Pop Music Awards in New York."

