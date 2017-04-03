RCCC Stem Open House set for Thursday

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College invites people of all ages to its sixth STEM Open House at its facility on the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis. According to a news release, on Thursday, April 6, from 5-8 p.m., the College will welcome the community to a fun, interactive event showcasing the College's Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics programs.

