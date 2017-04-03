RCCC Stem Open House set for Thursday

RCCC Stem Open House set for Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: WBTV

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College invites people of all ages to its sixth STEM Open House at its facility on the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis. According to a news release, on Thursday, April 6, from 5-8 p.m., the College will welcome the community to a fun, interactive event showcasing the College's Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
a weird dude on here (Dec '15) Wed Candize 7
dale earnhardt jr (Jun '06) Apr 1 Tn pride 50
News Drugs seized, 3 Mooresville men arrested after ... Mar 24 Tn pride 1
Iredell County DSS (Oct '09) Mar 23 yanker 41
News Lake Norman home listed for nearly $8.5M, toppi... Mar 23 drugdealingcops 4
News The (Lake) Norman invasion (Jul '08) Mar 23 neon 3
Tough man contest in Mooresville this weekend. (Jan '08) Mar 23 UncleTom 20
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Cabarrus County was issued at April 07 at 10:53AM EDT

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,075 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC