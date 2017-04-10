New research effort aims to better un...

New research effort aims to better understand impact and progression of COPD

Friday Apr 7

Duke University's MURDOCK Study, the Duke Clinical Research Institute and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced today the launch of a new collaborative research effort to closely follow 850 people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease . The study will measure changes to participants' health to better understand how COPD progresses within a community and follow participants for five years.

