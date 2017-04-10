New research effort aims to better understand impact and progression of COPD
Duke University's MURDOCK Study, the Duke Clinical Research Institute and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced today the launch of a new collaborative research effort to closely follow 850 people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease . The study will measure changes to participants' health to better understand how COPD progresses within a community and follow participants for five years.
