Kannapolis planning summit set for Tuesday night
To ensure the plan for the growth that is occurring the City is creating a shared collaborative vision, called Move Kannapolis Forward. The public is invited to join city leaders for the Move Kannapolis Forward Summit, 6- 8 p.m., April 11, at Kannapolis City Hall.
