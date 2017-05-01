Color Me Bad: Three accused of steali...

Color Me Bad: Three accused of stealing coloring book, other items from Dollar General

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: WBTV

Three people from Kannapolis were charged with stealing laundry detergent, a coloring book and crayons from a Dollar General store. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office, the three were seen walking in the area with the items by a Rowan Sheriff's deputy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hoes (Nov '14) Apr 24 Noyb 2
dale earnhardt jr (Jun '06) Apr 18 Don Daniels 51
News Kannapolis planning summit set for Tuesday night Apr 18 Don Daniels 1
News Man shoots self as police try to serve papers (Mar '08) Apr 17 Melinda 16
a weird dude on here (Dec '15) Apr 5 Candize 7
News Drugs seized, 3 Mooresville men arrested after ... Mar '17 Tn pride 1
Iredell County DSS (Oct '09) Mar '17 yanker 41
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,875 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC