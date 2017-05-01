Color Me Bad: Three accused of stealing coloring book, other items from Dollar General
Three people from Kannapolis were charged with stealing laundry detergent, a coloring book and crayons from a Dollar General store. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office, the three were seen walking in the area with the items by a Rowan Sheriff's deputy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hoes (Nov '14)
|Apr 24
|Noyb
|2
|dale earnhardt jr (Jun '06)
|Apr 18
|Don Daniels
|51
|Kannapolis planning summit set for Tuesday night
|Apr 18
|Don Daniels
|1
|Man shoots self as police try to serve papers (Mar '08)
|Apr 17
|Melinda
|16
|a weird dude on here (Dec '15)
|Apr 5
|Candize
|7
|Drugs seized, 3 Mooresville men arrested after ...
|Mar '17
|Tn pride
|1
|Iredell County DSS (Oct '09)
|Mar '17
|yanker
|41
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC