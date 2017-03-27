Bio leadership profile: NC a&T's Dr. Shengmin Sang
Shengmin Sang, associate professor and lead scientist in the Center for Excellence in Post-Harvest Technologies a at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University labs in Kannapolis, was awarded the inaugural Innovation for Impact Grand Prize last week in Greensboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Local Tech Wire.
