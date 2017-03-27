Bio leadership profile: NC a&T's Dr. ...

Bio leadership profile: NC a&T's Dr. Shengmin Sang

Shengmin Sang, associate professor and lead scientist in the Center for Excellence in Post-Harvest Technologies a at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University labs in Kannapolis, was awarded the inaugural Innovation for Impact Grand Prize last week in Greensboro.

