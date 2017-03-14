Vintage 'rock star' steam engine in S...

Vintage 'rock star' steam engine in Spencer, excursions offered

Thursday Mar 23

The historic 1950's era J #611 is in Spencer at the North Carolina Transportation Museum, and will be taking passengers on several upcoming excursion trips. This much admired steam engine, with its distinctive bullet shaped nose and streamlined design represents the height of steam powered technology.

