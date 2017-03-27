Source: Kannapolis Fire Department
Kannapolis Fire Safety Educator Maria Bostian has received an award from the North Carolina Fire and Life Safety Education Council. Bostian has been in fire and life safety with fire departments for 13 years and has worked for the Kannapolis Fire Department for nine years.
