More road closures next week due to rail work

Friday Mar 3 Read more: WBTV

Norfolk Southern Railroad will close sections of 18th and 22nd streets between Main Street and Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis while they upgrade railroad tracks as part of the Salisbury to Kannapolis Railroad Improvements. The closures will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, March 6, and work will wrap-up by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, weather permitting.

