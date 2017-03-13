Leaf collections ends this week in Kannapolis
The City of Kannapolis' loose leaf collection service ends Friday, March 10. During the loose leaf collection period it is not necessary to bag leaves for them to be collected. However, if you do choose to bag your leaves, the bags will be collected weekly, the same day your garbage is collected.
