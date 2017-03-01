Kannapolis seeks board and commission members
The City of Kannapolis is seeking members to serve on the Board of Adjustment, the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Community Development Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission and the Downtown Kannapolis, Inc. Commission. In order to serve you must complete an application and be appointed to the board or commission by the Kannapolis City Council.
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09)
|Feb 23
|A mother
|96
|e z way auto sales (Nov '08)
|Feb 23
|Wrongone
|36
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Feb 19
|Mark mark
|1
|Eric Whetstone (Apr '12)
|Feb 17
|anonomous
|15
|LKN Area Free Fit Club
|Feb 3
|Secret Asian Man
|2
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Secret Asian Man
|28
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|25
