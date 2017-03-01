Kannapolis seeks board and commission...

Kannapolis seeks board and commission members

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WBTV

The City of Kannapolis is seeking members to serve on the Board of Adjustment, the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Community Development Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission and the Downtown Kannapolis, Inc. Commission. In order to serve you must complete an application and be appointed to the board or commission by the Kannapolis City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09) Feb 23 A mother 96
e z way auto sales (Nov '08) Feb 23 Wrongone 36
News New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman... Feb 19 Mark mark 1
Eric Whetstone (Apr '12) Feb 17 anonomous 15
LKN Area Free Fit Club Feb 3 Secret Asian Man 2
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Feb 1 Secret Asian Man 28
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 25
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Cabarrus County was issued at March 03 at 2:57PM EST

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC