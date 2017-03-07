Kannapolis receives award for Partnership to Help
The North Carolina Housing Finance Agency recently recognized the City of Kannapolis for 25 years of working together to improve housing opportunities for residents of the city. Scott Farmer and Mike Handley presented the city with a plaque, during a ceremony at the residence of Vickie Willis, a recent recipient of an accessibility ramp at her ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Whetstone (Apr '12)
|Mar 4
|Iknowwhereheis
|17
|looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09)
|Feb 23
|A mother
|96
|e z way auto sales (Nov '08)
|Feb 23
|Wrongone
|36
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Feb 19
|Mark mark
|1
|LKN Area Free Fit Club
|Feb '17
|Secret Asian Man
|2
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Secret Asian Man
|28
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC