Kannapolis Police seek child abuse su...

Kannapolis Police seek child abuse suspect

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBTV

Jerome Hairston, 27, is wanted for felony child abuse. Hairston also has an outstanding order for arrest on an unrelated charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eric Whetstone (Apr '12) Mar 4 Iknowwhereheis 17
looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09) Feb 23 A mother 96
e z way auto sales (Nov '08) Feb 23 Wrongone 36
News New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman... Feb 19 Mark mark 1
LKN Area Free Fit Club Feb '17 Secret Asian Man 2
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Feb '17 Secret Asian Man 28
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 25
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,377,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC