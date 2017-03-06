Kannapolis Police seek child abuse suspect
Jerome Hairston, 27, is wanted for felony child abuse. Hairston also has an outstanding order for arrest on an unrelated charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Whetstone (Apr '12)
|Mar 4
|Iknowwhereheis
|17
|looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09)
|Feb 23
|A mother
|96
|e z way auto sales (Nov '08)
|Feb 23
|Wrongone
|36
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Feb 19
|Mark mark
|1
|LKN Area Free Fit Club
|Feb '17
|Secret Asian Man
|2
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Secret Asian Man
|28
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC