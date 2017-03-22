I-85 NB in Kannapolis reopens following overturned tractor-trailer
The wreck happened on I-85 north just north of Exit 63, Lane Street. Crews were able to reopen the highway by 6:45 a.m. "Motorist should take Exit 63, Lane Street.
