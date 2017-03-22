I-85 NB in Kannapolis reopens followi...

I-85 NB in Kannapolis reopens following overturned tractor-trailer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WBTV

The wreck happened on I-85 north just north of Exit 63, Lane Street. Crews were able to reopen the highway by 6:45 a.m. "Motorist should take Exit 63, Lane Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know Mar 19 Dana 1
Review: Charlotte, NC. Yellow Cab Taxi Company Mar 18 jack elty 2
a weird dude on here (Dec '15) Mar 13 Candize 5
Eric Whetstone (Apr '12) Mar 13 Enzo 18
looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09) Feb 23 A mother 96
e z way auto sales (Nov '08) Feb 23 Wrongone 36
News New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman... Feb '17 Mark mark 1
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC