City of Kannapolis to host movie screening, discussion
The City of Kannapolis Community Development Commission is hosting a free movie showing of "A House Divided," a segment of the "America Divided" series. The movie will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 8, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 416 E First St., Kannapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dale earnhardt jr (Jun '06)
|Sat
|Tn pride
|50
|Drugs seized, 3 Mooresville men arrested after ...
|Mar 24
|Tn pride
|1
|Iredell County DSS (Oct '09)
|Mar 23
|yanker
|41
|Lake Norman home listed for nearly $8.5M, toppi...
|Mar 23
|drugdealingcops
|4
|The (Lake) Norman invasion (Jul '08)
|Mar 23
|neon
|3
|Tough man contest in Mooresville this weekend. (Jan '08)
|Mar 23
|UncleTom
|20
|ride 'em, j.b., ride 'em (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|UncleTom
|389
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC