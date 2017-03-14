14-year-old Anthony Frazier

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: WBTV

On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police increased the reward to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a Kannapolis teen. Anthony Frazier, 14, was shot in January when he returned home from a birthday celebration with his family.

