What's the story behind Haas F1 drive...

What's the story behind Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen's wrist tattoo?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: AutoWeek

New Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen has a mysterious tattoo, and the Dane has seemingly grown weary of revealing its meaning. The 24-year-old was recently introduced to the American media corps at the Haas shop in Kannapolis, North Carolina, where his wrist tattoo warranted several lighthearted questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eric Whetstone (Apr '12) Feb 7 Mooresville Traveler 12
LKN Area Free Fit Club Feb 3 Secret Asian Man 2
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Feb 1 Secret Asian Man 28
What's up with Garland Faw (Dec '09) Jan 21 Steve 82
News Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11) Jan 14 Anonymous 5
a weird dude on here (Dec '15) Jan '17 SuzyHomeMaker 4
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 25
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,091 • Total comments across all topics: 278,713,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC