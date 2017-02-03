Teen charged with multiple car break-ins in Kannapolis
Austin Blake Jenkins, 16, of Unity Church Road in Mooresville, has been charged with several felony counts related to break-ins of cars in the Kannapolis and Mooresville area. According to the arrest warrants, Jenkins also broke into a home on Watson Court in Mooresville at night while the home was occupied, taking a camera lens, an Apple pen, three Texas Instruments calculators, Under Armour shoes, a basketball, an Ozark Trail flashlight, a Patagonia backpack, a North Face backpack, a Quick Silver backpack, a Nikon camera bag, and a Samsung laptop computer.
