Shooting victim charged for causing trouble at homeless shelter
On Saturday afternoon police say Santario Johnson was shot in the buttocks while sitting on the front porch of a home on Victory Street. Treated and released for his wound, he was put in jail Saturday night after causing a disturbance at the homeless shelter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|e z way auto sales (Nov '08)
|15 hr
|Wrongone
|36
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Feb 19
|Mark mark
|1
|Eric Whetstone (Apr '12)
|Feb 17
|anonomous
|15
|LKN Area Free Fit Club
|Feb 3
|Secret Asian Man
|2
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Secret Asian Man
|28
|What's up with Garland Faw (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Steve
|82
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC