Police identify second person of inte...

Police identify second person of interest in Oakwood Avenue homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: WBTV

Salisbury Police are looking for Jamarius Sharod Fortson , 24, of 819 Skyland Drive in Kannapolis, or 3030 Burton Drive in Fayetteville. According to police, officers were called to 312 Oakwood Avenue around 10:16 p.m. on Friday night in reference a domestic disturbance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09) Feb 23 A mother 96
e z way auto sales (Nov '08) Feb 23 Wrongone 36
News New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman... Feb 19 Mark mark 1
Eric Whetstone (Apr '12) Feb 17 anonomous 15
LKN Area Free Fit Club Feb 3 Secret Asian Man 2
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Feb 1 Secret Asian Man 28
What's up with Garland Faw (Dec '09) Jan '17 Steve 82
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,033 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC