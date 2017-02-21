Police identify second person of interest in Oakwood Avenue homicide
Salisbury Police are looking for Jamarius Sharod Fortson , 24, of 819 Skyland Drive in Kannapolis, or 3030 Burton Drive in Fayetteville. According to police, officers were called to 312 Oakwood Avenue around 10:16 p.m. on Friday night in reference a domestic disturbance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09)
|Feb 23
|A mother
|96
|e z way auto sales (Nov '08)
|Feb 23
|Wrongone
|36
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Feb 19
|Mark mark
|1
|Eric Whetstone (Apr '12)
|Feb 17
|anonomous
|15
|LKN Area Free Fit Club
|Feb 3
|Secret Asian Man
|2
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Secret Asian Man
|28
|What's up with Garland Faw (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Steve
|82
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC