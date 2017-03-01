Kannapolis approves new downtown ballpark design
The stadium would be next to the downtown, former Cannon Village area and face the North Carolina Research Campus. It would be the new home of the minor league baseball Kannapolis Intimidators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09)
|Feb 23
|A mother
|96
|e z way auto sales (Nov '08)
|Feb 23
|Wrongone
|36
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Feb 19
|Mark mark
|1
|Eric Whetstone (Apr '12)
|Feb 17
|anonomous
|15
|LKN Area Free Fit Club
|Feb 3
|Secret Asian Man
|2
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Secret Asian Man
|28
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC