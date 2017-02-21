FRIDAY: Backyard-breeder regulations ...

FRIDAY: Backyard-breeder regulations face new battle in NC Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
e z way auto sales (Nov '08) 6 hr Wrongone 36
News New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman... Feb 19 Mark mark 1
Eric Whetstone (Apr '12) Feb 17 anonomous 15
LKN Area Free Fit Club Feb 3 Secret Asian Man 2
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Feb 1 Secret Asian Man 28
What's up with Garland Faw (Dec '09) Jan '17 Steve 82
News Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11) Jan '17 Anonymous 5
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,210 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC