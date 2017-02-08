Eastpointe Human Services agrees to merger with Cardinal Innovations Healthcare
The Eastpointe Human Services board of directors voted unanimously Wednesday to consolidate operations under the umbrella of Cardinal Innovations Healthcare. Eastpointe, funded through federal, state and local tax dollars, oversees mental health, substance abuse and disability services to 12 counties, including Wayne.
