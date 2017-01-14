Chinese manufacturer opens US office ...

Chinese manufacturer opens US office to benefit from 'made in USA' halo

A Chinese company called Ideal Health Biotechnology has joined a raft of businesses from that country in relocating to the US to gain a 'made in USA' positioning. Ideal Health recently opened an office in Kannapolis, NC, in the North Carolina Research Campus, a public/private partnership.

