A.L. Brown graduate named Miss North Carolina United States
A former Kannapolis City Schools' student, Marcie Trivette, has been crowned Miss North Carolina United States 2017, according to the Kannapolis City Schools. Trivette will represent North Carolina in the Miss United States pageant this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Whetstone (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Mooresville Traveler
|12
|LKN Area Free Fit Club
|Feb 3
|Secret Asian Man
|2
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Secret Asian Man
|28
|What's up with Garland Faw (Dec '09)
|Jan 21
|Steve
|82
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|a weird dude on here (Dec '15)
|Jan 9
|SuzyHomeMaker
|4
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC