A.L. Brown graduate named Miss North Carolina United States

A former Kannapolis City Schools' student, Marcie Trivette, has been crowned Miss North Carolina United States 2017, according to the Kannapolis City Schools. Trivette will represent North Carolina in the Miss United States pageant this summer.

