One charged after high speed chase through Salisbury

Police say he tried to outrun officers in his car, and then on his feet, but eventually Julian Dwanas Smith, 27, of Kannapolis, was apprehended. According to the report, at around 1:30 on Monday morning, an officer noticed the two year expired license tag on the back of Smith's 2009 Chevrolet Impala.

