New Chinese company joins North Carolina Research Campus
A Chinese company that makes dietary supplements has opened its first facility in the United States in the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis. Ideal Health Biotechnology, LLC, joined the NCRC in Kannapolis to accelerate research and development of their dietary supplements made from naturally occurring, plant-based compounds, according to a news release from the NCRC.
