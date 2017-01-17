Looking to 'Loop the Loop' in Kannapolis

Looking to 'Loop the Loop' in Kannapolis

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: WBTV

The City of Kannapolis has come up with a way for residents to enjoy exercise with a little "Loop the Loop." According to city leaders, Loop the Loop is a fun new way to track the distance of your walk, run, or bike ride in downtown Kannapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eric Whetstone (Apr '12) Jan 16 Enzo the Baker 11
News Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11) Jan 14 Anonymous 5
a weird dude on here (Dec '15) Jan 9 SuzyHomeMaker 4
Landis power utilities Jan 2 OysterEater 2
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Dec 23 Tim 27
Animal abuse Dec '16 Help cabarrus 1
Internet Dec '16 Jmreyn0224 1
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,442 • Total comments across all topics: 278,054,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC