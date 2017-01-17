Looking to 'Loop the Loop' in Kannapolis
The City of Kannapolis has come up with a way for residents to enjoy exercise with a little "Loop the Loop." According to city leaders, Loop the Loop is a fun new way to track the distance of your walk, run, or bike ride in downtown Kannapolis.
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Whetstone (Apr '12)
|Jan 16
|Enzo the Baker
|11
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|a weird dude on here (Dec '15)
|Jan 9
|SuzyHomeMaker
|4
|Landis power utilities
|Jan 2
|OysterEater
|2
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Dec 23
|Tim
|27
|Animal abuse
|Dec '16
|Help cabarrus
|1
|Internet
|Dec '16
|Jmreyn0224
|1
