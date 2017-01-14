Kannapolis officer's teen son critica...

Kannapolis officer's teen son critically injured in Charlotte shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WBTV

A 14-year-old boy critically injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday night is the son of a Kannapolis police officer, according to sources. The crime scene developed around 10 p.m. in front of a gas station on Eastway Drive near Sugar Creek Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
a weird dude on here (Dec '15) Jan 2 Laugh 2
Landis power utilities Jan 2 OysterEater 2
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Dec 23 Tim 27
Animal abuse Dec 15 Help cabarrus 1
Internet Dec 9 Jmreyn0224 1
News Camp E-Ma-Etu An Eckerd Youth Alternatives camp... (May '07) Dec '16 Denise 249
Ricky stutts Nov '16 Dongle 1
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Cabarrus County was issued at January 06 at 12:16AM EST

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,833 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,456

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC