Kannapolis officer's teen son critically injured in Charlotte shooting
A 14-year-old boy critically injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday night is the son of a Kannapolis police officer, according to sources. The crime scene developed around 10 p.m. in front of a gas station on Eastway Drive near Sugar Creek Road.
