Kannapolis officer's 14-year-old son ...

Kannapolis officer's 14-year-old son killed in Charlotte shooting

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

A 14-year-old boy, and son of a Kannapolis police officer, who was injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday night died at the hospital Tuesday. Anthony Frazier died at Carolinas Medical Center.

