Kannapolis council approves downtown apartment plan
Monday night, the Kannapolis City Council and Lansing Melbourne Group formally agreed on the terms for the purchase of land and the specific components of the Demonstration Project. According to a news release, the Demonstration Project will be a mixed use development of multi-story residential, retail and parking between Main Street and West Avenue.
