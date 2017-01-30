Kannapolis council approves downtown ...

Kannapolis council approves downtown apartment plan

Read more: WBTV

Monday night, the Kannapolis City Council and Lansing Melbourne Group formally agreed on the terms for the purchase of land and the specific components of the Demonstration Project. According to a news release, the Demonstration Project will be a mixed use development of multi-story residential, retail and parking between Main Street and West Avenue.

