Eastpoint to consolidate operations w...

Eastpoint to consolidate operations with Cardinal

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Eastpointe Human Services announced today that it has entered into a letter of intent to consolidate operations with Cardinal Innovations Healthcare based in Kannapolis, effective July 1. The consolidated organization will operate as Cardinal Innovations Healthcare. Sarah N. Stroud, chief executive officer of Eastpointe, commented: "Over the next few weeks, we will be negotiating a binding definitive agreement to consolidate with Cardinal Innovations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kannapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eric Whetstone (Apr '12) 17 hr Enzo the Baker 11
News Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11) Jan 14 Anonymous 5
a weird dude on here (Dec '15) Jan 9 SuzyHomeMaker 4
Landis power utilities Jan 2 OysterEater 2
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Dec 23 Tim 27
Animal abuse Dec '16 Help cabarrus 1
Internet Dec '16 Jmreyn0224 1
See all Kannapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kannapolis Forum Now

Kannapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kannapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kannapolis, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,184 • Total comments across all topics: 277,989,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC