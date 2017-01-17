Eastpoint to consolidate operations with Cardinal

Eastpointe Human Services announced today that it has entered into a letter of intent to consolidate operations with Cardinal Innovations Healthcare based in Kannapolis, effective July 1. The consolidated organization will operate as Cardinal Innovations Healthcare. Sarah N. Stroud, chief executive officer of Eastpointe, commented: "Over the next few weeks, we will be negotiating a binding definitive agreement to consolidate with Cardinal Innovations.

