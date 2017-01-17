Duke names new director for MURDOCK Study
From Duke University: Julie Eckstrand, R.Ph., has been named the new director of operations for Duke University's Translational Population Health Research Group, which includes the MURDOCK Study and Duke's other clinical research studies based at the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis, according to a news release. In her new role, Eckstrand will manage operations for the "TransPop" Group for the new Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Kannapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Whetstone (Apr '12)
|Jan 16
|Enzo the Baker
|11
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|a weird dude on here (Dec '15)
|Jan 9
|SuzyHomeMaker
|4
|Landis power utilities
|Jan 2
|OysterEater
|2
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Dec 23
|Tim
|27
|Animal abuse
|Dec '16
|Help cabarrus
|1
|Internet
|Dec '16
|Jmreyn0224
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kannapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC