Duke names new director for MURDOCK Study

From Duke University: Julie Eckstrand, R.Ph., has been named the new director of operations for Duke University's Translational Population Health Research Group, which includes the MURDOCK Study and Duke's other clinical research studies based at the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis, according to a news release. In her new role, Eckstrand will manage operations for the "TransPop" Group for the new Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute .

